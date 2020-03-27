Sport View all

Latest News View all

Partial lockdown for 21 days

Estelle de Bruyn Stay at home! That is the urgent appeal of Erongo governor, Cleophas Mutjavikua. At a news conference in Swakopmund on…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Partial lockdown for 21 daysRead More

The Namib Times during the lockdown

The Namib Times during the lockdown

The Namib Times will for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown only publish a Friday edition. The Tuesday edition will only resume after…

27/03/2020Comments Off on The Namib Times during the lockdownRead More

X marks the spot

X marks the spot

In bid to enhance public hygiene, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, people can resort to very ingenious measures to achieve that. On this picture:…

27/03/2020Comments Off on X marks the spotRead More

150-bed field hospital set up in Walvis Bay

Work has commenced on the construction of a 150-bed field hospital on the premises of the Walvis Bay state hospital, a pro-active move…

27/03/2020Comments Off on 150-bed field hospital set up in Walvis BayRead More

Mining sector seeks way out of lockdown

Mining sector seeks way out of lockdown

The Chamber of Mines is believed to have finalised a submission late yesterday in which it seeks an exemption from the Covid-19 lockdowns…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Mining sector seeks way out of lockdownRead More

Ministry of Labour urges employers to protect jobs as far as possible

Following the Declaration of the State of Emergency by His Excellency the President Dr Hage Geingob regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Executive…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Ministry of Labour urges employers to protect jobs as far as possibleRead More

Head on collision outside Walvis Bay

Head on collision outside Walvis Bay

Eileen van der Schyff Early on Tuesday night, a Walvis Bay resident died on impact in a head on collision about 4 km…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Head on collision outside Walvis BayRead More

Bank Windhoek announces new interest rates

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Bank Windhoek announces new interest ratesRead More

Walvis Bay is turning into a dump

Walvis Bay is turning into a dump

Eileen van der Schyff Residents of Walvis Bay, especially those residing in the area of 7th road are disgusted about the state of…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Walvis Bay is turning into a dumpRead More

The Lockdown put into perspective

The Lockdown put into perspective

The lockdown put into perspective: the public of Erongo needs to understand the following: This is a partial lockdown. Your risk to contract…

27/03/2020Comments Off on The Lockdown put into perspectiveRead More

How salt keeps our drinking water safe

How salt keeps our drinking water safe

A total of 9 000 tons of bagged salt is shipped from Walvis Bay in the coming days, one of the major and…

27/03/2020Comments Off on How salt keeps our drinking water safeRead More

Spelling Bee with a difference

Spelling Bee with a difference

Rudi Bowe  The International School of Walvis Bay (ISWB) recently made history in hosting a one-of-a-kind Spelling Bee in conjunction with the Portuguese…

27/03/2020Comments Off on Spelling Bee with a differenceRead More

Coming Events View all

International Day

The International School of Walvis Bay will have its Annual International Day this coming Saturday, 29 June at Jan Wilken Stadium. Prepare for a day filled with fun…

28/06/2019Comments Off on International DayRead More

Sentra Narraville opens tomorrow

Mr Keith Gelderbloem (pictured above) is proud to announce the opening of his Sentra super-market in the Narraville suburb of Walvis Bay. The store opens tomorrow (26 June)…

25/06/2019Comments Off on Sentra Narraville opens tomorrowRead More

Fish for vulnerable community members

Rudi Bowe  Walvis Bay fishing companies Omaru Fishing and Seaworks as part of their corporate social responsibility donated fish to numerous vulnerable community groups. A total of 6…

14/06/2019Comments Off on Fish for vulnerable community membersRead More