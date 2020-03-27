Partial lockdown for 21 days

Sport View all
Sharlien Tjambari Eager to support and motivate young boys from staying off the streets and keeping them away from alcohol and drug abuse, Abraham…
His Excellency President Dr Hage Geingob, in terms of Article 32 (3) (i) (bb) of the Namibian Constitution appointed Honourable Agnes Tjongarero (left) as…
The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) has suspended the 2020 Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League. The suspension is due to the Coronavirus global pandemic, the…
Latest News
Estelle de Bruyn Stay at home! That is the urgent appeal of Erongo governor, Cleophas Mutjavikua. At a news conference in Swakopmund on…
The Namib Times will for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown only publish a Friday edition. The Tuesday edition will only resume after…
In bid to enhance public hygiene, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, people can resort to very ingenious measures to achieve that. On this picture:…
Work has commenced on the construction of a 150-bed field hospital on the premises of the Walvis Bay state hospital, a pro-active move…
The Chamber of Mines is believed to have finalised a submission late yesterday in which it seeks an exemption from the Covid-19 lockdowns…
Following the Declaration of the State of Emergency by His Excellency the President Dr Hage Geingob regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Executive…
Eileen van der Schyff Early on Tuesday night, a Walvis Bay resident died on impact in a head on collision about 4 km…
In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on…
Eileen van der Schyff Residents of Walvis Bay, especially those residing in the area of 7th road are disgusted about the state of…
The lockdown put into perspective: the public of Erongo needs to understand the following: This is a partial lockdown. Your risk to contract…
A total of 9 000 tons of bagged salt is shipped from Walvis Bay in the coming days, one of the major and…
Rudi Bowe The International School of Walvis Bay (ISWB) recently made history in hosting a one-of-a-kind Spelling Bee in conjunction with the Portuguese…
Coming Events
The International School of Walvis Bay will have its Annual International Day this coming Saturday, 29 June at Jan Wilken Stadium. Prepare for a day filled with fun…
Mr Keith Gelderbloem (pictured above) is proud to announce the opening of his Sentra super-market in the Narraville suburb of Walvis Bay. The store opens tomorrow (26 June)…
Rudi Bowe Walvis Bay fishing companies Omaru Fishing and Seaworks as part of their corporate social responsibility donated fish to numerous vulnerable community groups. A total of 6…