Sport View all

Latest News View all

Partial lockdown for 21 days Estelle de Bruyn Stay at home! That is the urgent appeal of Erongo governor, Cleophas Mutjavikua. At a news conference in Swakopmund on…

The Namib Times during the lockdown The Namib Times will for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown only publish a Friday edition. The Tuesday edition will only resume after…

X marks the spot In bid to enhance public hygiene, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, people can resort to very ingenious measures to achieve that. On this picture:…

150-bed field hospital set up in Walvis Bay Work has commenced on the construction of a 150-bed field hospital on the premises of the Walvis Bay state hospital, a pro-active move…

Mining sector seeks way out of lockdown The Chamber of Mines is believed to have finalised a submission late yesterday in which it seeks an exemption from the Covid-19 lockdowns…

Ministry of Labour urges employers to protect jobs as far as possible Following the Declaration of the State of Emergency by His Excellency the President Dr Hage Geingob regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Executive…

Head on collision outside Walvis Bay Eileen van der Schyff Early on Tuesday night, a Walvis Bay resident died on impact in a head on collision about 4 km…

Bank Windhoek announces new interest rates In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on…

Walvis Bay is turning into a dump Eileen van der Schyff Residents of Walvis Bay, especially those residing in the area of 7th road are disgusted about the state of…

The Lockdown put into perspective The lockdown put into perspective: the public of Erongo needs to understand the following: This is a partial lockdown. Your risk to contract…

How salt keeps our drinking water safe A total of 9 000 tons of bagged salt is shipped from Walvis Bay in the coming days, one of the major and…